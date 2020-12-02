Inter Parfums (IPAR) Offers 2021 View, Product Launches on Track

Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR, whose brand portfolio is its major strength, is set to kickstart its 2021 product launches, after suspending new product introductions in 2020 due to the pandemic. The company has also unveiled its guidance for 2021, which suggests sales and earnings growth on a year-over-year basis.



Following subdued advertising and promotions in 2020, Inter Parfums is trying every means to strengthen its brands, including significant launches in 2021. The company expects to restore sales growth and achieve operating leverage again, on anticipations of extensive distribution of a safe and effective vaccine for coronavirus in 2021. Let’s delve deeper.

Fiscal 2021 View

Net sales for 2021 are anticipated in a band of $610-$625 million, which is likely to generate a net income of $1.20-$1.25 per share. At the midpoint of 2020 and 2021 view, this suggests sales growth of 24.1% and earnings per share increase of 49.1%, on a year-over-year basis. Markedly, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 sales and earnings is currently pegged at $671.6 million and $1.59 per share, respectively.

Planned Launches

Inter Parfums is starting its 2021 launches with its Kate Spade signature scent. The product was previewed on Ulta Beauty’s ULTA online channel in mid-November, which will be followed by katespade.com and Macy’s M Macy’s.com in mid-December. Inter Parfums expects more than 1,200 Ulta Beauty stores to start selling the fragrance before the end of 2020.

Also, the scent is anticipated to roll out in big U.S. departmental stores, on Amazon AMZN and in major European markets in early 2021. Thereafter, Inter Parfums expects to distribute the scent in Asia, the Middle East and Latin America as it enters the second quarter of 2021.



Apart from this, the company has rollouts planned for its initial MCM women’s fragrance, Jimmy Choo’s I Want Choo, GUESS’s Bella Vita, the Canyon Ranch duo for Hollister, Oscar de la Renta’s Alibi and Driven by Dunhill in the first half of 2021. The company also has extension plans for its biggest brand, Montblanc, as well as its growing Legend family, alongside plans to relaunch the Lesedi La Rona collection under the Graff label.

Additionally, the company is on track to debut women’s scents for Lanvin, Rochas in the second half of 2021, wherein it also intends to introduce the long-awaited Sky, by Anna Sui.

Wrapping Up

The company remains committed to constantly refreshing its brands through product introductions, adding new licenses to tap more opportunities and expanding product distribution, particularly through e-commerce.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have rallied 23.4% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 11.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

