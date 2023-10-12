Inter Parfums (IPAR) Blossoms on Solid Products, High Demand

Inter Parfums, Inc.’s IPAR success story can be credited to its strategic focus on launching new products and forming licensing agreements with well-known brands. The robust demand for fragrances is also working well for this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has increased by a penny to reach $4.56 in the past 30 days.

Expanding Horizons

Inter Parfums is making strategic moves to expand its product offerings. In the third quarter of 2023, the company foresees gift sets playing a pivotal role. Management is diligently working on introducing extensions, including well-known brands like Ferragamo, Donna Karan/DKNY and GUESS, for its U.S.-based operations.



In the European market, IPAR has plans to unveil new additions to the Karl Lagerfeld Les Parfums Matieres collection. The company is also set to debut a new member of the Van Cleef & Arpels Collection Extraordinaire and distribute the popular Abercrombie & Fitch Fierce fragrance in select markets.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Inter Parfums has been proactively broadening its horizons through new licenses and acquisitions. It recently announced its exclusive worldwide fragrance license for the prestigious Roberto Cavalli brand, effective from Jul 6, 2023.



Moreover, the company's majority-owned subsidiary, Interparfums SA, inked a licensing agreement with the renowned fashion sports brand, Lacoste, in December 2022. IPAR is preparing to acquire the Lacoste fragrance business in January 2024 with the aim of exploring new avenues for growth while capitalizing on its scale and strong market position.



In earlier developments, Inter Parfums secured exclusive worldwide licenses for the Donna Karan and DKNY fragrance brands in July 2022 through a partnership with G-III Apparel Group. Additionally, in October 2021, it solidified an agreement with Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A to hold the exclusive worldwide license for the production and distribution of Salvatore Ferragamo brand perfumes. The company has also reaped the benefits of its strategic collaborations with Origines-parfums and Moncler SpA.

What’s More?

Following the release of second-quarter results, management reaffirmed its 2023 net sales guidance and raised its earnings per share (EPS) outlook. It anticipates 2023 net sales to reach $1.3 billion, signifying a 20% increase from the reported figure in 2022. The company increased its 2023 EPS guidance to $4.55 from the previous projection of $4.25, reflecting 20% growth from the $3.78 reported in 2022.



Due to such upsides, Inter Parfums is in the spotlight as its shares have experienced a remarkable increase of 36.1% year to date in stark contrast to the industry's decline of 30.3%. This fragrance and related product company has also outperformed the Zacks Consumer Staples sector, which experienced an 11% drop in the same period.

Other Solid Picks

Lamb Weston LW, which offers frozen potato products, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). LW delivered an earnings surprise of 46.2% in the last reported quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lamb Weston’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 27.4% and 20.1%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Flowers Foods FLO emphasizes providing high-quality baked items. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowers Foods’ current financial-year sales suggests growth of 6.7% from the year-ago period’s actuals. FLO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.6%, on average.



The Kraft Heinz Company KHC, a food and beverage product company, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. KHC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.3%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kraft Heinz’s current fiscal-year sales suggests growth of 2.2% from the corresponding year-ago reported figure.

