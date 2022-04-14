Inter Parfums' (IPAR) Alliances To Put Stock On Growth Trajectory

Focus on effective product launches and strategic partnerships are favoring Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR. The provider of fragrances and related products is benefiting from solid growth across European as well as U.S. operations. These upsides have boosted fourth-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year.



Encouragingly, Inter Parfums anticipates 2022 net sales of approximately $975 million, reflecting growth from $879.5 million reported in 2021. Management expects earnings per share (EPS) of $3.00 for 2022, higher than EPS of $2.75 in 2021. IPAR’s stock has gained 9.7% in the past six months against the industry’s 19.9% decline. Let’s discuss.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s Favoring Inter Parfums?

Inter Parfums’ focus on product launches to boost assortment strength is impressive. The company’s debut scents from Moncler, Moncler Pour Homme and Moncler Pour Femme, which was previewed in 2021, is launching at nearly 3,000 doors. Inter Parfums is adding a new flanker to the Montblanc Legend line. In its last earnings call, management highlighted that the Jimmy Choo Man line and I Want Choo will be joined by a sister scent. Inter Parfums is on track to debut new men’s pillars for GUESS, Coach and Boucheron in 2022. Other brands like Ferragamo and Ungaro will expand through flankers and extensions. Management is keen on undertaking new licensing and acquisitions.



Inter Parfums is on track to expand its business through new licenses or acquisitions. In December 2021, Inter Parfums, through its subsidiary Interparfums Italia, signed a 10-year exclusive global licensing agreement with Emanuel Ungaro. The partnership is aimed at creating, developing and distributing fragrances and fragrance-related products under the Emanuel Ungaro brand. In October 2021, Inter Parfums had finalized the agreement with Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. Per the agreement, Inter Parfums holds the exclusive worldwide license for the production and distribution of Salvatore Ferragamo brand perfumes.



In September 2021, Inter Parfums entered into a long-term global licensing agreement with G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. GIII to create, develop as well as distribute fragrances and related items under well-known brands like DKNY and Donna Karan. We note that G-III Apparel designs, sources and markets women's and men's apparel globally. GIII continuously strengthens its power brands through innovations as well as partnerships and licensing agreements. G-III Apparel is investing in data analytics capabilities to identify consumers across channels and boost their shopping experiences.



Coming back to Inter Parfums, it has been gaining on its strategic partnerships with Origines-parfums as well as Moncler SpA. In July 2020, Inter Parfums’ majorly-owned subsidiary, Interparfums SA acquired 25% of Divabox’s capital. Notably, Divabox is the owner of Origines-parfums, which is a renowned French company in the online beauty market. Prior to this, Interparfums SA signed an agreement with renowned luxury brand Moncler SpA in June 2020. The deal gave Inter Parfums rights to fragrance-related items in Monclermono brand stores along with a few other specialty shops, department stores and duty-free shops.

Final Thoughts

Inter Parfums has been facing difficulty in sourcing components and finished products. Supply chain disruptions are leading to higher costs of raw materials like glass, cardboard, wood and aluminum and increasing energy and shipping costs. In addition, Inter Parfums has been grappling with higher selling, general and administrative expenses for a while.



Nonetheless, we believe that well-chalked growth endeavors like strategic alliances and product launches will likely keep the Zack Rank #3 (Hold) company’s growth story going.

2 Solid Staple Picks

Some top-ranked staple companies are Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS and McCormick & Company MKC.



Nu Skin, which develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of NUS have gained 24.1% in the past six months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nu Skin’s current financial year’s sales and EPS suggests growth of 0.9% and 4.1%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. NUS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.1%, on average.



McCormick is one of the leading manufacturers, marketers and distributors of spices, seasonings, specialty foods and flavors. It presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of McCormick have increased 28.1% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for McCormick's current financial year’s sales and EPS suggests growth of 5% and 3.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported figures. MKC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.3%, on average.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.