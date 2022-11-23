Inter Parfums' (IPAR) 2023 View Indicates Sales & EPS Growth

Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR, which has been benefiting from its prudent partnerships and product launches, unveiled its expectations for 2023.



For 2023, the company anticipates net sales of $1.11 billion, which is likely to result in earnings per diluted share of $3.70. This indicates net sales and earnings per diluted share growth of 8% and 9%, respectively, from the 2022 guided figures of $1.025 billion (net sales) and $3.40 (earnings per diluted share).



Excluding certain one-time items, management expects 12% earnings per diluted share growth in 2023. The guidance is based on the assumption of no major resurgence in COVID-19 cases and the current level of the average dollar/euro exchange rate.

Inter Parfums, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Inter Parfums, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote

Growth Drivers

Inter Parfums expects growth in 2023 to be driven by its solid brand portfolio and global distribution network. The company stated that it would ship Donna Karan and DKNY products for the full year compared to only five months in 2022. Further, sales growth is likely to be backed by product launches, especially brand extensions and flankers for IPAR’s largest and mid-sized brands.



Additionally, management expects to gain from sustained travel retail business growth, a more streamlined supply-chain structure and modest pricing actions (which are likely to be undertaken in 2023 beginning). Management remains encouraged about its 2023 performance due to its robust plans despite the obstacles.

A Look at Q3 & 2022 Expectations

Inter Parfums delivered impressive third-quarter 2022 results earlier this month, with the top and bottom lines increasing year over year. Quarterly earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

IPAR’s third-quarter earnings came in at $1.30 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents. The metric increased 8% from the $1.20 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



Quarterly net sales increased 7% to $280 million compared with the $263 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Inter Parfums stated that it witnessed modest growth in the third quarter compared with the year-ago period.



The company continued to face some supply chain-related issues, which pushed the delivery of some holiday gift sets into the next quarter. That said, the company’s Italian operations were running, with Ferragamo on track to become the second-largest brand under the U.S. operations banner during the year. Inter Parfums continued to see solid momentum in its travel retail business.



Management expects 2022 net sales of $1.025 billion. Earnings per share are anticipated at $3.40. The company expects to spend 21% of annual net sales on advertising and promotion in 2022.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have rallied 13.1% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 21.4%.

Looking for Other Consumer Staple Stocks? Check These

Some other top-ranked stocks from the sector are Lamb Weston LW, General Mills GIS and Conagra Brands CAG.



Lamb Weston, a frozen potato product company, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). LW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 47.3%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lamb Weston’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 14.6% and 45.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



General Mills, which manufactures and markets branded consumer foods, carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. General Mills has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.8%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIS’ current financial-year sales suggests growth of 4.6% from the year-ago reported number.



Conagra Brands, which operates as a consumer-packaged goods food company, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. CAG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Conagra Brands’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 2.7% and around 3.8%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Conagra Brands (CAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.