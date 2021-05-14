Inter Parfums, Inc. Just Recorded A 39% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. Statutory revenue and earnings both blasted past expectations, with revenue of US$199m beating expectations by 24% and earnings per share (EPS) reaching US$0.87, some 39% ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:IPAR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 14th 2021

Following the latest results, Inter Parfums' four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$711.5m in 2021. This would be a sizeable 20% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to decrease 3.6% to US$1.70 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$711.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.70 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$78.25, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Inter Parfums at US$80.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$75.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Inter Parfums' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 28% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.1% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 11% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Inter Parfums is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Inter Parfums going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

