Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IPAR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $75.87, the dividend yield is 1.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IPAR was $75.87, representing a -3.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.62 and a 108.09% increase over the 52 week low of $36.46.

IPAR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever PLC (UL). IPAR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.76. Zacks Investment Research reports IPAR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 42.15%, compared to an industry average of 14.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IPAR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.