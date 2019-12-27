Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IPAR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $72.15, the dividend yield is 1.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IPAR was $72.15, representing a -11.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.40 and a 23.33% increase over the 52 week low of $58.50.

IPAR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever NV (UN). IPAR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.91. Zacks Investment Research reports IPAR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.11%, compared to an industry average of 4.9%.

