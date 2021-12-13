Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IPAR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that IPAR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $96.54, the dividend yield is 1.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IPAR was $96.54, representing a -2.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $98.77 and a 73.32% increase over the 52 week low of $55.70.

IPAR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL). IPAR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.25. Zacks Investment Research reports IPAR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 102.48%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ipar Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.