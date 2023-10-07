Inter Parfums (FRA:JF1) Price Target Increased by 10.65% to 169.70

The average one-year price target for Inter Parfums (FRA:JF1) has been revised to 169.70 / share. This is an increase of 10.65% from the prior estimate of 153.36 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 143.16 to a high of 191.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.58% from the latest reported closing price of 128.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 623 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inter Parfums. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JF1 is 0.22%, a decrease of 7.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.29% to 23,304K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,893K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,868K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JF1 by 11.43% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,255K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,302K shares, representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JF1 by 11.27% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 731K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 711K shares, representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JF1 by 12.43% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 622K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares, representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JF1 by 1.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 551K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 549K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JF1 by 11.97% over the last quarter.

