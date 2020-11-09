Inter Parfums Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IPAR

In trading on Monday, shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (Symbol: IPAR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.13, changing hands as high as $55.86 per share. Inter Parfums, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 14.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IPAR's low point in its 52 week range is $34.20 per share, with $79.315 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.38.

