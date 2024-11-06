Inter Parfums Achieves Record Q3 2024 Results

An update from Inter Parfums ( (IPAR) ) is now available.

Interparfums, Inc. reported record third-quarter results for 2024, driven by robust global fragrance market performance and successful integration of new brands like Roberto Cavalli and Lacoste. The company saw significant sales growth across major regions, with plans to enhance promotional efforts in China and expand in 2026. Despite a foreign exchange loss, operating income rose 22% year-over-year. Interparfums reaffirmed its 2024 guidance and anticipates sustainable growth into 2025, with a strategic shift in advertising spend to boost year-end sales.

