Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR) Moves 5.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR) shares soared 5.2% in the last trading session to close at $8.15. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 10.3% loss over the past four weeks.

Inter stock witnessed a price rise, driven by strength in its highly integrated digital ecosystem and strong customer engagement model. The company operates a financial super app that seamlessly combines banking, credit, investments, shopping, and insurance, enabling cross-selling and deeper client relationships. This platform approach drives high activation and usage, reflected in strong activation rates and millions of daily logins, reinforcing customer stickiness and long-term value creation.

Another key strength is its disciplined growth strategy supported by robust technology, scalable credit products, and efficient funding structure. The company’s loan portfolio continues to expand while it maintains stable asset quality through strong underwriting. Additionally, its low-cost funding base and improving profitability metrics, including rising net income and return on equity, highlight operational efficiency and sustainable competitive positioning in the financial services industry.



This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +45.5%. Revenues are expected to be $448.57 million, up 43.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Inter & Co. Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 6.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on INTR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Inter & Co. Inc. is part of the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.3% higher at $11.69. MFIC has returned 13.1% in the past month.

MidCap Financial's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.36. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -2.7%. MidCap Financial currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.