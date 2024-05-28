News & Insights

INTER & Co Earns Strong Debut Rating from Moody’s

May 28, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

Inter & Company Incorporation Class A (INTR) has released an update.

INTER & Co, INC., marked by its expanding digital banking services and increasing profitability, has been assigned a first-time AA+.br rating by Moody’s Local Brasil with a stable outlook. The rating reflects the company’s robust financial practices, including strong regulatory capital, prudent credit risk management, and an improving liquidity profile. Positive rating adjustments could follow if the company continues to strengthen profitability and maintain high-quality loan standards.

For further insights into INTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

