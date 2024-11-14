Inter & Co Achieves Robust Financial Growth

Inter & Company Incorporation Class A (INTR) has released an update.

Inter & Co, Inc. has reported a significant financial upswing, with a 252.1% increase in profit, totaling R$677.9 million as of September 30, 2024. The company also experienced a substantial rise in revenues, reaching R$4,555.7 million, and a notable growth in total assets and shareholder’s equity by 15.9% and 16.7% respectively. With its expanding customer base now exceeding 34.9 million, Inter & Co strengthens its position in the financial market through its comprehensive digital ecosystem.

