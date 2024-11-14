News & Insights

Inter & Co Achieves Robust Financial Growth

November 14, 2024 — 06:30 am EST

Inter & Company Incorporation Class A (INTR) has released an update.

Inter & Co, Inc. has reported a significant financial upswing, with a 252.1% increase in profit, totaling R$677.9 million as of September 30, 2024. The company also experienced a substantial rise in revenues, reaching R$4,555.7 million, and a notable growth in total assets and shareholder’s equity by 15.9% and 16.7% respectively. With its expanding customer base now exceeding 34.9 million, Inter & Co strengthens its position in the financial market through its comprehensive digital ecosystem.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

