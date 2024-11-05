INTER ACTION Corporation Sees Strong IoT Business Performance

INTER ACTION (JP:7725) has released an update.

INTER ACTION Corporation’s recent financial results show a strong performance in their IoT-related business, with a notable increase in gross profit margin attributed to product mix improvements. The company has revised its fiscal year 2025 forecast upward, driven by a reversal of provisions for doubtful accounts and stronger-than-expected performance in the first quarter. Despite a cautious outlook for their Pupil Lens Module®, there is potential for increased orders in the second half of the fiscal year.

