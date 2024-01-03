News & Insights

Markets
INTS

Intensity Therapeutics To Initiate Phase 3 Sarcoma Trial In H1 - Quick Facts

January 03, 2024 — 08:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. (INTS) issued a business update on its phase 3 sarcoma clinical program. In the fourth quarter, the company submitted a new IND to the FDA which included the phase 3 protocol for a superiority trial of the lead product INT230-6 used as monotherapy compared to the standard of care drugs in 2nd and 3rd line treatment for certain soft tissue sarcoma subtypes. The FDA provided a "Study May Proceed" letter for phase 3. The company is working with contracted vendors to initiate the phase 3 trial in the first half of 2024.

Also, during the fourth quarter, the company was granted a meeting that was held with the FDA to review the INT230-6 chemical manufacturing and controls or CMC for INT230-6. The company and FDA agreed upon a plan for the CMC set of activities for the active pharmaceutical ingredients and the drug product, INT230-6, necessary for the NDA.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.