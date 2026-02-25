Intensity Therapeutics (INTS) Price Target Increased by 2,399.98% to 74.38

The average one-year price target for Intensity Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:INTS) has been revised to $74.38 / share. This is an increase of 2,399.98% from the prior estimate of $2.98 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $37.88 to a high of $131.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 993.75% from the latest reported closing price of $6.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intensity Therapeutics. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 12.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTS is 0.00%, an increase of 20.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.45% to 3,919K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sapient Capital holds 650K shares representing 25.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 977K shares , representing a decrease of 50.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTS by 7.06% over the last quarter.

Sentinus holds 496K shares representing 19.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares , representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTS by 3.78% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 460K shares representing 18.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares , representing an increase of 43.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTS by 54.94% over the last quarter.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management holds 251K shares representing 9.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares , representing an increase of 20.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTS by 143.48% over the last quarter.

Legacy Advisors holds 153K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company.

