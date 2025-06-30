Intensity Therapeutics: INT230-6 Achieves Complete Responses In Murine Models Of MPNST

(RTTNews) - Intensity Therapeutics (INTS) announced that INT230-6 achieved complete responses in a murine models of Malignant Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumor. In a study, at 21 days, animals tested with INT230-6 all achieved a complete response, whereas all animals' tumors in the control group continued to grow.

"MPNST is the first neurological-specific tumor for which INT230-6 has been used. We are pleased to see that INT230-6 achieved meaningful results in MPMNST that are similar to the results we saw in other in vivo models where INT230-6 has been tested," said Lewis Bender, President and CEO of Intensity.

