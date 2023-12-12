News & Insights

Intensity Therapeutics Appoints Joseph Talamo As New CFO

December 12, 2023

(RTTNews) - Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. (INTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company said on Tuesday that it has appointed Joseph Talamo as Chief Financial Officer.

He will replace the interim CFO John Wesolowski, who will now return to his previous role as company's Principal Accounting Officer and Controller.

Earlier, Talamo served as CFO of Hibercell, the company said in a statement.

In pre-market activity, Intensity's stock is slipping 8.86%, at $7.30, whereas it closed at $8.01, up 16.42% on Monday.

