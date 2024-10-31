News & Insights

Stocks
INTS

Intensity Therapeutics announces first dosing in Phase 2 trial of INT230-6

October 31, 2024 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Intensity Therapeutics (INTS) and The Swiss Group for Clinical Cancer Research SAKK, a decentralized academic research institute that has been conducting clinical trials of cancer treatments in all major Swiss hospitals since 1965, are collaborating in the INVINCIBLE-4 Study, a Phase 2 trial to treat patients with localized triple-negative breast cancer, or TNBC, and announce that the first patient has been dosed in the study. The trial analyzes INT230-6 given before administration of the standard-of-care – SOC – neoadjuvant immuno-chemotherapy and the SOC alone by using a 2-cohort design. The study evaluates the pathological complete response rates of the two cohorts relative to a null hypothesis. The primary endpoint is pCR in the primary tumor and affected lymph nodes. The INVINCIBLE-4 Study initiation follows data reported from the Company’s INVINCIBLE-2 Study, where INT230-6 given alone showed tumor-killing properties at levels greater than 95% on a single intratumoral dose with systemic immune activation.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on INTS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.