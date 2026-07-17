Intensity Resumes Phase 2 INVINCIBLE-4 Study For INT230-6 In Breast Cancer With Lower Dose

(RTTNews) - Intensity Therapeutics Inc. (INTS), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, on Wednesday announced the resumption of the Phase 2 INVINCBLE-4 trial for INT230-6 in treating triple-negative breast cancer.

Triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) is an aggressive cancer with limited treatment options and poor long-term survival. Accounting for 11-17% of breast cancers, these malignancies test negative for estrogen receptors (ER), progesterone receptors (PR), and excess human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) protein.

The currently available treatments include systemic chemotherapy (anthracyclines, cyclophosphamide, paclitaxel, carboplatin) and the anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody pembrolizumab. Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) provide temporary benefit, but metastatic tumors show low PD-1 expression, resulting in resistance to immunotherapies.

INT230-6 was designed using the company's proprietary DfuseRx technology and contains cisplatin and vinblastine sulfate, two anti-cancer agents that are delivered directly to the tumor. The drug also consists of a cell penetration enhancer molecule that non-covalently conjugates the two payload drugs, facilitating the dispersion of the cytotoxic drugs. These agents remain in the tumor and release a bolus of neoantigens specific to the malignancy.

The Phase 2 INVNCIBLE-4 Study was initiated as a multi-center, open-label, randomized trial to determine clinical efficacy and safety of INT230-6 in patients with early-stage, operable TNBC prior to surgery. The primary endpoint was set at the pathological complete response observed in treated patients.

The study was previously suspended as some participants reported skin irritation issues, which required further investigation. However, following a submission in March 2026 to Swissmedic and the Swiss Ethics Committee, the company was given the go-ahead to continue the trial, albeit with an adjusted dose to lower the drug-to-tumor ratio.

Accordingly, enrollment in the trial may be increased to include 47 additional TNBC patients from France and Switzerland.

INTS is currently trading at $4.80, down 2.04%.

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