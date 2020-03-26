Intelsat (I) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intelsat (I) closed at $1.92, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 6.24% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 6.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the communications and satellite company had lost 55.56% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 17.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 21.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from I as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.13, down 29.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $488.36 million, down 7.59% from the prior-year quarter.

I's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.64 per share and revenue of $1.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +44.09% and -5.11%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for I should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.23% lower. I is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Satellite and Communication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow I in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

