Intelsat (I) Collaborates With SpaceX for IS-40e Launch

After the launch of Intelsat S.A.’s I 35e geostationary communications satellite (COMSAT), the pioneer of space technology services is all set to launch another high-throughput satellite into the space — Intelsat 40e (IS-40e). Equipped with best-in-class capabilities of managed hybrid-connectivity, Intelsat has teamed up with a space transportation services company — SpaceX — for the launch.



Slated to be launched in 2022, IS-40e will be manufactured by a leading space technology company — Maxar Technologies Inc. MAXR. Markedly, the yet-to-be-launched Intelsat satellite will be sent to its target orbit by SpaceX’s much-acclaimed Falcon 9 launch vehicle. Interestingly, this will be SpaceX’s second launch for Intelsat, the first one being Intelsat 35e in 2017.



Latest to join Intelsat’s Epic high-throughput satellite fleet, IS-40e will be responsible for delivering seamless broadband and managed services globally with the help of an avant-garde connectivity infrastructure. The services provided by this satellite will be primarily accessible to the enterprise and government users, who are based in North and Central America. Apart from its high-throughput technology, Intelsat’s customer-centric approach and managed services platform simplifies satellite-based communications, reduces operating costs, and offers adequate support and flexibility to meet dynamic networking requirements.



Operating as one of the world’s largest provider of satellite technology, Intelsat primarily benefits from global scale operations, globalized network, leadership position and valuable customer relationships. It aims to leverage expansive ground networks, growing managed services platform and strong government and commercial business relationships to improve its top line.



Intelsat’s plan for 2020 involves five operational priorities which are designed to stabilize its core business, improve competitive position, return it to growth and optimize asset value. In addition, it intends to lead the industry through seamless integration of satellite-based telecommunication solutions with the global telecommunications infrastructure. It is focusing more on software-defined satellite designs to lower costs and streamline manufacturing process.



Intelsat’s shares have plunged 87% compared with the industry’s decline of 28.7% in the past year.





Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider



Intelsat currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A few better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL and Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM. While Comtech sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Iridium carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Comtech exceeded estimates in the trailing four quarters, the positive earnings surprise being 85.9%, on average.



Iridium surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the positive earnings surprise being 14.1%, on average.



Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.