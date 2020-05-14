Intelsat files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

May 13 (Reuters) - Satellite operator Intelsat SA I.N said late on Wednesday that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, making it the latest casualty of severe business disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it had obtained $1 billion in debtor-in-possession financing.

