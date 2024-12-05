Intel's Stock Just Did Something It Hasn't Done Since 2022

The last couple of years have been terrific for semiconductor stocks. Well, most semiconductor stocks, that is. Since OpenAI introduced ChatGPT to the world on Nov. 30, 2022, shares of Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices have risen by 721% and 83%, respectively. By contrast, shares of chip peer Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have fallen by 25% during this time period.

There's no doubt that Intel has faced a number of challenges over the last couple of years as its cohorts swiftly move past it in the AI revolution. However, after taking a close look at Intel's price movement, there could be some reasons to believe the stock is positioned for a rebound.

Below, I'm going to explore something that Intel's stock hasn't done since 2022 and make the case for why I'm cautiously optimistic that better days could be in store for the chipmaker.

A close look at Intel's valuation

The chart below illustrates Intel's price-to-sales (P/S) ratio over the last three years. The first thing that I noticed is that it bottomed around 1.5 sometime between August and September. The last time Intel's P/S ratio reached this level was back in 2022 -- coincidentally, around the same months in 2022 as well.

What I also noticed is that Intel's shares started to surge following the ratio's bottoming at 1.5 in late 2022. Moreover, Intel stock continued moving higher throughout 2023 -- only to retrace back to lows during much of this year.

On the surface, investors might think that Intel stock has bottomed and that shares are destined to repeat the upward movements seen in 2023. However, smart investors understand that history is not an indication of future performance. One has to look for actual catalysts -- and I see several potential ones right now that could help the stock rebound.

Why I think Intel could rebound

As I pointed out above, Intel's P/S ratio bottomed somewhere around August and September 2022 and then subsequently went on a run for the ages. You know what else happened during this time period? President Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law on Aug. 9, 2022. And do you know what company has been a major beneficiary of the CHIPS Act? It's Intel.

Over the last two years, Intel has been awarded tens of billions of dollars in grants and loans as part of CHIPS Act funding. While this looks great on the surface, there are a couple of caveats. Namely, companies rarely receive federal funding the moment an award or grant is announced. In other words, it can take a long time to actually receive this funding. Moreover, sometimes the original dollar amount that was awarded can change.

The unfortunate reality is that it's taken quite some time for Intel to actually begin receiving some of this funding, and some is coming in at slightly lower dollar amounts than initially expected. In my eyes, Intel stock's run in 2023 was driven by a combination of broader euphoria surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) coupled with optimism that the CHIPS Act would benefit the company.

While reality has set in throughout 2024, I still see a couple of reasons for Intel stock to bounce back. First, President-elect Trump campaigned on the promise of bringing manufacturing jobs back to America from overseas. Moreover, it is no secret that AI-powered chips are a hot commodity -- and one that requires increased scrutiny as it relates to the defense sector and the U.S. military.

On top of this, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger recently announced that he's retiring. Since Gelsinger took the chief executive position at Intel in February 2021, the stock has generated a total return of negative 53%. With a track record like that, it was time for a change. I think new leadership in combination with a new administration focused on domestic manufacturing and American business could bode well for Intel.

Is Intel stock a buy right now?

In all honesty, I'm quite torn on investing in Intel. While the stock appears to be rebounding ever so slightly from its P/S multiple's low point, I can't quite fully buy into the idea that the company is going to turn things around.

While I remain optimistic about its potential, I need more concrete evidence that Intel is actually moving forward. At the end of the day, CHIPS Act funding, the potential of a new administration investing in America, and plans for a new CEO are just too vague.

At best, I see Intel as a speculative buy right now. But with all of this said, I will definitely be keeping an eye on the company as 2025 could very well be the start of another run for the chipmaker.

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 2, 2024

Adam Spatacco has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short February 2025 $27 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.