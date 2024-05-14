Intel's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in INTC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Intel. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 73% leaning bullish and 20% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $390,083, and 7 are calls, amounting to $309,225.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $60.0 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intel options trades today is 4980.58 with a total volume of 6,507.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intel's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Intel Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.68 $1.67 $1.68 $28.00 $134.5K 2.0K 946 INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.4 $6.1 $6.34 $30.00 $63.4K 1.4K 150 INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.2 $2.91 $3.0 $35.00 $60.0K 1.6K 211 INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.7 $5.65 $5.65 $30.00 $53.6K 1.1K 10 INTC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $30.65 $27.95 $29.3 $60.00 $52.7K 0 18

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Intel, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Intel With a trading volume of 15,956,910, the price of INTC is up by 1.38%, reaching $30.93. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 72 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

