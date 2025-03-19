Intel's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Intel. Our analysis of options history for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $417,589, and 2 were calls, valued at $112,600.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $35.0 for Intel during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Intel's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Intel's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $35.0, over the past month.

Intel Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.49 $0.48 $0.49 $24.50 $84.3K 8.2K 9.9K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.8 $7.5 $7.7 $20.00 $61.6K 40.6K 4 INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $13.3 $11.95 $12.2 $35.00 $61.0K 2.0K 54 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.88 $1.82 $1.88 $20.00 $56.4K 43.5K 701 INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.92 $1.81 $1.88 $20.00 $56.4K 43.5K 401

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Intel, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Intel Trading volume stands at 19,844,556, with INTC's price down by -4.9%, positioned at $24.65. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 36 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Intel

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $27.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Showing optimism, an analyst from B of A Securities upgrades its rating to Neutral with a revised price target of $25. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Neutral rating on Intel with a target price of $29.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

