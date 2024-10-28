Intel's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Intel. Our analysis of options history for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) revealed 33 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 57% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $802,787, and 27 were calls, valued at $1,502,590.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $16.0 to $37.0 for Intel during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Intel stands at 13348.45, with a total volume reaching 22,776.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Intel, situated within the strike price corridor from $16.0 to $37.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Intel Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.35 $4.2 $4.25 $23.00 $637.5K 26.7K 1.5K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.4 $3.35 $3.35 $25.00 $167.5K 25.7K 1.0K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.4 $3.35 $3.35 $25.00 $167.5K 25.7K 536 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.64 $2.59 $2.64 $25.00 $132.0K 18.9K 999 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.66 $0.64 $0.66 $28.00 $68.3K 23.9K 2.0K

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Intel, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Intel Trading volume stands at 16,527,221, with INTC's price up by 1.92%, positioned at $23.11. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 3 days. What The Experts Say On Intel

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $23.666666666666668.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Stifel downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $25. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Hold rating for Intel, targeting a price of $25. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Sell rating for Intel, targeting a price of $21.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Intel with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

