Intel's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Intel.

Looking at options history for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) we detected 38 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $3,087,087 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $797,560.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $40.0 for Intel during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Intel stands at 7561.11, with a total volume reaching 50,706.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Intel, situated within the strike price corridor from $15.0 to $40.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.25 $1.23 $1.25 $18.00 $500.0K 970 6.0K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.25 $1.23 $1.25 $18.00 $375.0K 970 85 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.85 $8.75 $8.85 $28.00 $263.7K 20.2K 1.9K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.65 $8.55 $8.65 $28.00 $258.6K 20.2K 485 INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.0 $8.95 $9.0 $28.00 $221.4K 3.7K 247

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Intel, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Intel Currently trading with a volume of 20,977,861, the INTC's price is down by -3.81%, now at $19.71. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days. What The Experts Say On Intel

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $24.4.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $22. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $26. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Intel with a target price of $32. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Intel, maintaining a target price of $25. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Sell rating for Intel, targeting a price of $17.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Intel options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

