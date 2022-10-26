Intel's Mobileye unit valued at over $21 bln as shares jump in debut

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Shares of Mobileye Global Inc MBLY.O opened 27% above their offer price on Wednesday, giving the Intel Corp INTC.O unit a valuation of $21.3 billion after the IPO was priced above the anticipated range.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

