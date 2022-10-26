US Markets

Intel's Mobileye unit valued at over $21 bln as shares jump in debut

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc opened 27% above their offer price on Wednesday, giving the Intel Corp INTC.O unit a valuation of $21.3 billion after the IPO was priced above the anticipated range.

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Shares of Mobileye Global Inc MBLY.O opened 27% above their offer price on Wednesday, giving the Intel Corp INTC.O unit a valuation of $21.3 billion after the IPO was priced above the anticipated range.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular