Intel's Mobileye unit set to be valued at $21 bln in strong market debut

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Shares of Mobileye Global Inc MBLY.O were set to open 25% above their offer price on Wednesday, potentially valuing the self-driving unit of Intel Corp INTC.O at nearly $21 billion after the IPO was priced above the anticipated range.

At 10:22 a.m. Eastern Time, the shares were indicated to open at $26.25, up from the initial public offering price of $21 per share.

