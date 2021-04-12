Intel's Mobileye, Udelv Partner On Autonomous Delivery Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Intel Corp's Mobileye and self-driving delivery startup Udelv have signed a deal to launch a fully driverless delivery service in the United States by 2023, the companies said in a statement.

Udelv said that Mobileye's self-driving system "Mobileye Drive" will drive Udelv's next-generation autonomous delivery vehicles "Transporters."

The companies plan to produce more than 35,000 Mobileye-driven Transporters by 2028, with commercial operations beginning in 2023.

The commercial fleet leasing and management company Donlen placed the first pre-order for 1,000 Transporters.

Mobileye plans to deploy autonomous shuttles with Transdev ATS and Lohr Group beginning in Europe. Mobileye also plans to begin operating an autonomous ride-hailing service in Israel in early 2022.

