Intel's Exit Creates a Gap for These Chip Stocks to Fill

In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) latest exit from its networking switch market and why companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) can benefit. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Jan. 31, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 1, 2023.

Jose Najarro has positions in Nvidia. Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in Marvell Technology and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Marvell Technology and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel, and short January 2025 $45 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

