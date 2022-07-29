Intel's Earnings: What It Means for AMD and Nvidia Investors

Today's video focuses on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and how it reported a decline in its consumer and data center markets during its recent earnings. Investors might be worried that there might be some headwinds for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), but if we take a closer look at things, there could be some bullish points to be made. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the premarket prices of July 29, 2022. The video was published on July 29, 2022.

Jose Najarro has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

