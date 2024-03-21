Intel’s Comeback Story: Why the Chipmaker Still Matters in the AI Era

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock represents the most essential company in America, but it hasn’t been a great investment.

INTC stock is down 14% in 2024, down 9% over the last two years, down 20% over the last five. I’m still losing money on my own Intel investment. Does that mean it’s time to give up on the weak man of the semi space?No.

A Closer Look at INTC Stock

Intel still matters to the rest of the tech space.

The U.S. government will announce up to $10 billion in grants next week. It’s backing Intel’s work in New Mexico, Arizona, and Ohio to support U.S. chip manufacturing after decades of letting that business go to China.

Chip manufacturing moved offshore because of lower costs. China doesn’t have to pay engineers what Americans get.

They’re less likely to enforce environmental laws, too. And chipmaking is dirty work. Even if the U.S. military is withdrawing some of its investment, the Commerce Department is making up for it.

Pat Gelsinger calls this the “IDM Transformation.” Its new foundries should be even better than those of rivals Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) and Samsung (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) as the industry moves to circuit lines just 1.8 nanometers apart.

The work is progressing while demand for chips booms. Thanks to generative artificial intelligence, chipmakers can get their price, even Intel.

Intel is making up for its lower prices on volume. It still controls 78% of the market for PC processors.

Being behind also has advantages. Intel can continue selling chips into China even while rivals can’t. Some 90% of the processors used in Huawei PCs come from Intel.

So Why Worry Now?

Intel’s past failures in chip design mean it has missed the heart of the AI infrastructure boom.

The stock price rose in 2023 despite declining sales and paltry earnings. It’s still not getting the huge foundry orders for its new plants that would inspire confidence.

It’s still having to slow chips down to deal with security problems. Its gaming chips run so hot PC makers are being allowed to dismantle computers without voiding warrantees, to improve their cooling.

Intel saw off a threat from Third Point’s Dan Loeb just before hiring Gelsinger, in the process creating a dangerous foe. Loeb is now backing a small European firm, R2 Semiconductor, seeking billions from old voltage regulation patents.

Then there’s a political risk. Intel is a most favored corporate nation under Joe Biden. A President Donald Trump is likely to think differently about it.

The Bottom Line

Our Chris MacDonald says there’s still a bull case for INTC stock. Larry Ramer calls it undervalued.

I agree. But from a strict investment point of view, I bought too soon.

Intel designs are starting to get some positive reviews and the new foundries will be built. Gelsinger’s promised turnaround is just starting to take hold and should continue.

But there’s a warning in Intel’s turnaround. As its ability to supply the market increases, the premium Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) now enjoy will decrease.

That means Intel will start to rise as the generative AI leaders roll over. What’s good for America, and Intel, won’t be good for all investors.

As of this writing, Dana Blankenhorn had LONG positions in INTC, TSM, and NVDA. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Dana Blankenhorn has been a financial and technology journalist since 1978. He is the author of Technology’s Big Bang: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow with Moore’s Law, available at the Amazon Kindle store. Tweet him at @danablankenhorn, connect with him on Mastodon or subscribe to his Substack.

