Intel's 10th Generation CPUs Likely to Improve Performance

Intel INTC has reportedly given specifications of its 10th generation desktop family, per an insight provided by Wccftech. According to this report, the yet-to-be launched 10th Gen desktop CPU family is codenamed Comet Lake-S.



Details regarding the 10th gen Comet Lake-S have made rounds in the market on previous instances as well. Nevertheless, the latest rumor provides greater details regarding the desktop family’s specifications.



However, Intel has not revealed when the 10th gen lineup will hit the market. But it is predicted that the products are likely to be showcased at the CES 2020, which will take place in January.



More Details on the 10th Gen Family



According to insights from Informatica Cero and VideoCardz, the Comet Lake-S CPU lineup will include hyperthreading in every core chip, starting from i3 to i9. This is likely to eliminate the need for Core i7 for strong multitasking performance.



Additionally, the flagship 3.7GHz Core i9-10900K and its non-K variant (2.8GHz) would support a Velocity Boost feature. This new feature will aid in increasing clock speed as long as the thermals allow.



Among other improvements, the 10th gen CPU family will aid clock speed to climb 100MHz to 200MHz for the eight-core i7, six-core i5 and four-core i3 lineups. In fact, the higher-end CPUs will support 2,933MHz DDR4 memory. The lot will also feature enhanced chip and memory overclocking as well as support for 2.5Gbps Ethernet and WiFi 6.

Improving PC Market a Positive



Per Gartner’s preliminary data, PC shipments in the third quarter of 2019 inched up 1.1% year over year to 68 million units. Going by the IDC report, shipment rose 3% on a year-over-year basis and totaled 70.4 million in the period under review.



Improving trends in PC shipments favor business prospects of Intel, which continues to depend substantially on PC sales. This upside is also likely to fuel growth in CPU sales. Amid such a scenario, Intel’s efforts to boost CPU offerings bode well.



Wrapping Up



Intel initially focused on making the best computing chips and generating industry-leading margins from them. But now the company prefers to focus on a product range targeting different segments of the market. The company’s latest moves pertaining to the 10th gen CPU family follow a similar strategy.



However, we note that intense competition from Nvidia NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices AMD, which also hold strong position in the CPU market, is a concern for Intel.



Zacks Rank & Key Pick



Currently, Intel carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A better-ranked stock in the broader technology sector is Marchex, Inc. MCHX, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The long-term earnings growth rate for Marchex is currently pegged at 15%.



