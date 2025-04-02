Intellinetics (INLX) Surges 14.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Intellinetics, Inc. INLX shares rallied 14.5% in the last trading session to close at $14.21. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 5.5% gain over the past four weeks.

Intellinetics is benefiting from the strong performance and customer acceptance of its Payables Automation Solution, driving growth in SaaS revenue and expanding its market reach.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.07 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -75%. Revenues are expected to be $4.6 million, up 2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Intellinetics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on INLX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Intellinetics is a member of the Zacks Internet - Content industry. One other stock in the same industry, Opera Limited Sponsored ADR OPRA, finished the last trading session 1.3% higher at $16.14. OPRA has returned -9.4% over the past month.

Opera Limited's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.26. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +52.9%. Opera Limited currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.