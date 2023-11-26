Intellinetics (INLX) Price Target Increased by 9.38% to 8.93

The average one-year price target for Intellinetics (OTC:INLX) has been revised to 8.92 / share. This is an increase of 9.38% from the prior estimate of 8.16 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.84 to a high of 9.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from the latest reported closing price of 0.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intellinetics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INLX is 0.00%, an increase of 165.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 538.09% to 23K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 18K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 2K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 43.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INLX by 78.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 66.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INLX by 161.58% over the last quarter.

