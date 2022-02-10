Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) closed at $5.80 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.81%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 19.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Intellinetics, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Intellinetics, Inc. to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.9 million, up 7.41% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intellinetics, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Intellinetics, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Intellinetics, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.09, so we one might conclude that Intellinetics, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.