Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) closed at $6.50, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 12.63% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intellinetics, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Intellinetics, Inc. to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.9 million, up 7.41% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intellinetics, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intellinetics, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Intellinetics, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.37, so we one might conclude that Intellinetics, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

