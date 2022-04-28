Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) closed at $5.05 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.6% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.81% in that time.

Intellinetics, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Intellinetics, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.63 million, down 0.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.03 per share and revenue of $13.18 million. These totals would mark changes of -115.79% and +15.01%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intellinetics, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 51.85% lower within the past month. Intellinetics, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Intellinetics, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 38.83. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.07.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

