Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) closed at $6.30 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 14.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 10.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.01%.

Intellinetics, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Intellinetics, Inc. to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.9 million, up 7.41% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intellinetics, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Intellinetics, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Intellinetics, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.33, so we one might conclude that Intellinetics, Inc. is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.