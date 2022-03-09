Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) closed at $6.15, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.57% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 19.19% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.68% in that time.

Intellinetics, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Intellinetics, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 50%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.9 million, up 7.41% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intellinetics, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intellinetics, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Intellinetics, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.98, which means Intellinetics, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.