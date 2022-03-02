Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) closed the most recent trading day at $6.15, making no change from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.86%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.79%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.07%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.05%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Intellinetics, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Intellinetics, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 50%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.9 million, up 7.41% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intellinetics, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intellinetics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Intellinetics, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.78. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.43.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

