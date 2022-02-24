Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) closed the most recent trading day at $6.90, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 14.62% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intellinetics, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Intellinetics, Inc. to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.9 million, up 7.41% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intellinetics, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Intellinetics, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Intellinetics, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.17, which means Intellinetics, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

