Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intellinetics, Inc. (INLX) closed at $6.84 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.01% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Intellinetics, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Intellinetics, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.9 million, up 7.41% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intellinetics, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Intellinetics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Intellinetics, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.33. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.15.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

