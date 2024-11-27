Intelligent Ultrasound Prepares for Capital Return

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Plc (GB:IUG) has released an update.
Intelligent Ultrasound Group Plc has finalized the necessary steps to reduce its capital, paving the way for a significant return to shareholders, pending registration. The company anticipates announcing specifics of this capital return alongside its Simulation Business plans in December 2024. Despite a slight dip in unaudited revenue to £8.1 million from £9.2 million last year, the company remains financially robust with £39.6 million cash at bank.
