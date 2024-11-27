News & Insights

Stocks

Intelligent Ultrasound Prepares for Capital Return

November 27, 2024 — 02:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Plc (GB:IUG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Plc has finalized the necessary steps to reduce its capital, paving the way for a significant return to shareholders, pending registration. The company anticipates announcing specifics of this capital return alongside its Simulation Business plans in December 2024. Despite a slight dip in unaudited revenue to £8.1 million from £9.2 million last year, the company remains financially robust with £39.6 million cash at bank.

For further insights into GB:IUG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.