Intelligent Ultrasound Announces AGM and Annual Report

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Plc (GB:IUG) has released an update.

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, a leader in AI-powered ultrasound technology and simulation, has announced the availability of its 2023 Report and Accounts and the Notice of the 2024 Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled to take place in London on June 18, 2024. Shareholders are invited to review these documents, which detail the company’s technological advancements and financial performance, on the company’s website. The meeting will address shareholder resolutions and provide opportunities for participation and engagement.

For further insights into GB:IUG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.