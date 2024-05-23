News & Insights

Stocks

Intelligent Ultrasound Announces AGM and Annual Report

May 23, 2024 — 03:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Plc (GB:IUG) has released an update.

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, a leader in AI-powered ultrasound technology and simulation, has announced the availability of its 2023 Report and Accounts and the Notice of the 2024 Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled to take place in London on June 18, 2024. Shareholders are invited to review these documents, which detail the company’s technological advancements and financial performance, on the company’s website. The meeting will address shareholder resolutions and provide opportunities for participation and engagement.

For further insights into GB:IUG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.