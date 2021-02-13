Intelligent Systems Corporation Just Missed EPS By 13%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) last week released its latest yearly, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$36m, statutory earnings missed forecasts by 13%, coming in at just US$0.91 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. AMEX:INS Earnings and Revenue Growth February 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Intelligent Systems' dual analysts is for revenues of US$43.8m in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 22% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 42% to US$1.30. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$53.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.06 in 2021. It looks like sentiment has declined substantially in the aftermath of these results, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a pretty serious reduction to earnings per share numbers as well.

What's most unexpected is that the consensus price target rose 17% to US$59.50, strongly implying the downgrade to forecasts is not expected to be more than a temporary blip.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Intelligent Systems' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 22%, compared to a historical growth rate of 40% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 14% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Intelligent Systems is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Intelligent Systems. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Intelligent Systems' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Intelligent Systems you should know about.

