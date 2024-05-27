Intelligent Monitoring Plans New Stock Issue

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (AU:IMB) has released an update.

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited has announced a new proposed issue of securities slated for the 4th of June, 2024, with a total of 60,361,963 ordinary fully paid shares to be made available. This significant stock release aims to attract personal investors and could potentially reshape the company’s stock presence on the ASX.

